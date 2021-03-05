ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | Five treatments that fell short

Over the course of the last year since the first outbreak of the coronavirus, numerous drugs and treatments have been touted. While studies have proved some to be successful in helping to treat the virus, others have disappointed.

Here's a look at five Covid-19 treatments that didn't work out as hoped:

Remdesivir

First developed to combat Ebola, Remdesivir showed early promise for treating Covid-19 patients but subsequent full trials showed little or no effect in treating severe infections.