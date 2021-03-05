South Africa

ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | Five treatments that fell short

Paul Ash Senior reporter
05 March 2021 - 12:02
Remdesivir was ruled out for use in SA. Stock photo.
Remdesivir was ruled out for use in SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/digicomphoto

Over the course of the last year since the first outbreak of the coronavirus, numerous drugs and treatments have been touted. While studies have proved some to be successful in helping to treat the virus, others have disappointed.

Here's a look at five Covid-19 treatments that didn't work out as hoped:

Remdesivir

First developed to combat Ebola, Remdesivir showed early promise for treating Covid-19 patients but subsequent full trials showed little or no effect in treating severe infections.

SA-licensed Covid-19 drug expected to save more than 13,000 lives this year

A drug that will be available in SA by the end of July is expected to save the lives of more than 13,000 Covid-19 patients by the end of the year.
News
7 months ago

Hydroxychloroquine

The commonly available anti-malaria drug, which was touted by former US president Donald Trump as a miracle cure, was the subject of three large randomised controlled studies that could neither prove nor disprove if it was beneficial or harmful for Covid-19 patients.

Malaria drug tests under the spotlight after WHO warning

An international trial to test whether the common malaria drug chloroquine can be used to prevent Covid-19 infection among healthy volunteers — which ...
News
9 months ago

Interferon beta 1A

There were hopes early in the pandemic that interferon, developed to treat multiple sclerosis, would be a viable treatment, especially after clinical trials in the UK showed an inhaled form of the drug could dramatically reduce the chances of severe disease.

However, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Solidarity study showed it had little effect among 2,050 people in a controlled study.

Defence minister appoints team to probe R125m drug purchase from Cuba

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has appointed a task team to investigate the SANDF’s controversial purchase of Interferon-B from Cuba to ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Monoclonal antibodies

Antibodies cloned from human white blood cells which mimic the effects of the immune system showed good results against the original variant of the coronavirus - leading contender Regeneron was given to Trump when he fell ill - but have subsequently showed little effect against the new SA, Brazilian and Kent variants of the virus.

Regeneron's antibody cocktail 'almost completely blocks Covid-19 infection' in animals

The US biotech firm said the results matched or exceeded effects recently shown in animal studies of vaccine candidates.
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Lopinavir/ritonavir

Used in HIV treatment, Lopinavir has also been successfully used to treat SARS and MERS infections but had no impact on levels of Sars-CoV2.

HIV drugs 'not an effective treatment' for hospitalised Covid-19 patients

A combination of antiviral drugs usually used to treat HIV has no beneficial effect in patients hospitalised with Covid-19, a peer-reviewed study ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Sources: World Health Organisation, New England Journal of Medicine, Harvard Health, Sciencemag.com.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

World no closer to answer on Covid origins despite WHO probe — expert

Despite a high-profile visit to China by a team of international experts in January, the world is no closer to knowing the origins of Covid-19, ...
News
1 hour ago

ONE YEAR OF COVID-19: IN PICS | A look at Covid-19 through the lenses of our photographers

SA has had its own unique experience of the Covid-19 pandemic as the country marks exactly a year since the first case.
News
12 hours ago

ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | 'We can't make the same mistakes again': medical fraternity reflects on pandemic

Exactly a year ago, the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA. Since then, more than 1.5 million people have contracted the disease and more than ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  3. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  4. Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among ... News
  5. ‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
South Africans reflect on “the year of Covid”: Lessons, changes and regrets
X