ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | How grocery delivery apps scored

For most people, 2020 was a challenging year as Covid-19 took hold. More than 50,000 people have died in SA, thousands lost their jobs and the economy suffered tremendously. But there was a silver lining, as this was also a time when delivery apps were on the rise.

According to Toby Shapshak, editor and publisher of the SA edition of Stuff magazine, the best delivery app design was the Checkers Sixty60 app.

Shapshak said the app (now with one million downloads) stood out above the rest: “Many companies try to convert the website to the mobile device, but you can’t do that. You need to design for the mobile experience first and foremost.”

He was also very impressed by the Takealot app. “The services have been good and have really stepped into the gap and have grown brilliantly.

“It is not a market that is easy to own and capture with the enormous problems along the way, but I think Takealot has done a really good job.”