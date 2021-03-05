South Africa

ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | How grocery delivery apps scored

05 March 2021 - 08:27
Save yourself the stress of going out and get your groceries delivered to your door.
Save yourself the stress of going out and get your groceries delivered to your door.
Image: 123RF/olegdudko

For most people, 2020 was a challenging year as Covid-19 took hold. More than 50,000 people have died in SA, thousands lost their jobs and the economy suffered tremendously. But there was a silver lining, as this was also a time when delivery apps were on the rise.

According to Toby Shapshak, editor and publisher of the SA edition of Stuff magazine, the best delivery app design was the Checkers Sixty60 app.

Shapshak said the app (now with one million downloads) stood out above the rest: “Many companies try to convert the website to the mobile device, but you can’t do that. You need to design for the mobile experience first and foremost.”

He was also very impressed by the Takealot app. “The services have been good and have really stepped into the gap and have grown brilliantly.

“It is not a market that is easy to own and capture with the enormous problems along the way, but I think Takealot has done a really good job.”

WATCH | How Bottles and Sixty60 apps found strength in disruptive innovation

The winners of this year's BCX Digital Innovation Awards have made the most of a challenging year in business
Business
3 months ago

Shapshak said another app which stood out during the lockdown was the Pick n Pay Bottles app, which the company acquired in October last year. Initially an alcohol on-demand delivery app, the lockdown ban saw it switch to groceries.

Its customers aren’t limited by basket size like some of its rivals (30 items or less for motorbike delivery) as customers can order just one product, or place an extremely large order for delivery in one trip. Since Bottles moved to groceries in March, it's had more than 800,000 downloads, and signed up 400,000 registered users.

Donald Valoyi, CEO of Zulzi, an on-demand shopping and delivery app, said growth in the e-commerce space has been great.

He said that before lockdown his app had about 40,000 users but that has since grown to more than 200,000.

The app enables buyers to shop from multiple outlets in one go without leaving home.

Valoyi said that through the app, they were able to create more than 1,500 jobs, more than 500 of which were for drivers.

“It has been incredible to be able to create more jobs in the country and the appetite of people wanting to invest in the e-commerce space is very high,” he said.

Some of the challenges they faced was to skill many employees very quickly.

“Having to skill overnight and having to hire people at that pace to cope with the demands was very challenging.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | South Africans show their compassion despite adversity

The Sunflower Fund saw a 230% increase in people registering to become donors in the past year. The fund usually registers only 3,000 potential ...
News
2 hours ago

ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | 'We can't make the same mistakes again': medical fraternity reflects on pandemic

Exactly a year ago, the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA. Since then, more than 1.5 million people have contracted the disease and more than ...
News
3 hours ago

ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | Divorces on the rise during pandemic, say lawyers

In a year of Covid-19 in SA, close proximity, financial pressures and even home schooling have hit couples hard and left relationships 'ruptured', ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  3. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  4. Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among ... News
  5. ‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
South Africans reflect on “the year of Covid”: Lessons, changes and regrets
X