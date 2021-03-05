Online sale goes south in Browns Farm - police issue warning

Police in the Cape Town suburb of Nyanga “urged people who advertise on social media” to “exercise caution” if they were asked to go to Browns Farm, one of SA’s most dangerous neighbourhoods, to conclude “the deal”.

The warning came after a couple put an advertisement on a social media platform saying they were selling an Apple iPad computer tablet.

When they received a response to their advertisement from Browns Farm, Nyanga, the couple drove to Mzamomhle Street on Wednesday where they met the would-be “buyer” of the iPad.

After the man looked at the item, he told the couple he was going to fetch money. He returned to the vehicle with four other people and robbed the couple of their iPad, cellphones and a handbag.

However, shortly after the incident at 10.30am, police arrested all five suspects who were found in possession of the stolen goods.

The suspects, aged 15 to 23, will appear in the Athlone magistrate's court and face charges of armed robbery and possession of stolen property.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, Nyanga police arrested a 20-year-old man who had been on the run from the police after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Amsterdam Road, Browns Farm.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the victim was walking out of a liquor store when the suspect allegedly walked up behind him and fired several shots.

TimesLIVE