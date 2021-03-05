South Africa

Online sale goes south in Browns Farm - police issue warning

05 March 2021 - 12:49
Nyanga police are urging people who want to sell their items online to be careful when the buyer asks them to come to Browns Farm. File image.
Nyanga police are urging people who want to sell their items online to be careful when the buyer asks them to come to Browns Farm. File image.
Image: Supplied/Milkos

Police in the Cape Town suburb of Nyanga “urged people who advertise on social media” to “exercise caution” if they were asked to go to Browns Farm, one of SA’s most dangerous neighbourhoods, to conclude “the deal”.

The warning came after a couple put an advertisement on a social media platform saying they were selling an Apple iPad computer tablet.

When they received a response to their advertisement from Browns Farm, Nyanga, the couple drove to Mzamomhle Street on Wednesday where they met the would-be “buyer” of the iPad.

After the man looked at the item, he told the couple he was going to fetch money. He returned to the vehicle with four other people and robbed the couple of their iPad, cellphones and a handbag.

However, shortly after the incident at 10.30am, police arrested all five suspects who were found in possession of the stolen goods.

The suspects, aged 15 to 23, will appear in the Athlone magistrate's court and face charges of armed robbery and possession of stolen property.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, Nyanga police arrested a 20-year-old man who had been on the run from the police after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Amsterdam Road, Browns Farm.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the victim was walking out of a liquor store when the suspect allegedly walked up behind him and fired several shots.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Scam alert! Here’s how to avoid new scam targeting first-time R350 Sassa grant applicants

The SA Social Security Agency warns of a new scam doing the rounds.
News
23 hours ago

Concern about spike in courier van robberies, car and truck hijackings up in Gauteng

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said car hijackings had increased by 5.9% while truck hijackings increased by 31.8%.
News
6 hours ago

Trio arrested after public shooting, motorist's assault in Nyanga

Three gun-toting suspects were arrested after they allegedly fired their pistols and assaulted a motorist in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Thursday.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  3. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  4. Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among ... News
  5. ‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
South Africans reflect on “the year of Covid”: Lessons, changes and regrets
X