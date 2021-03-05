South Africa

Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines

PODCAST | One year of Covid-19: Reflecting on SA's biggest moments

05 March 2021 - 13:55 By Paige Muller
More than 50,000 people have died of Covid-19-related illnesses in SA. The deadliest days for Covid-19 so far came in January, during the second wave of infections.
Image: ALON SKUY

Today marks exactly a year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA. Since that day there have been 1,517,666 confirmed cases and 50,462 Covid-19-related deaths countrywide.

In this episode of Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines, we relive some of the most memorable moments from the pandemic - moments we ought not to forget, as we continue to wage war against Covid-19.

Here are some of SA's most memorable moments: 

This short podcast series follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts.

