Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines
PODCAST | One year of Covid-19: Reflecting on SA's biggest moments
05 March 2021 - 13:55
Today marks exactly a year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA. Since that day there have been 1,517,666 confirmed cases and 50,462 Covid-19-related deaths countrywide.
In this episode of Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines, we relive some of the most memorable moments from the pandemic - moments we ought not to forget, as we continue to wage war against Covid-19.
Here are some of SA's most memorable moments:
This short podcast series follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.
