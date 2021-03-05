Boots on the Ground
PODCAST | Remembering the first night of lockdown
Exactly a year ago today SA found out that Covid-19 had landed on our shores for the first time. Three weeks later SA experienced its very first night of lockdown.
In the below podcast we revisit those first nights of chaos and confusion as SA and its citizens entered lockdown for the first time and began to brace themselves for what would become the new normal.
Remember those first nights:
This immersive podcast follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they document the first week of SA's lockdown in remarkable detail.
The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts