South Africa

Pregnant woman stabs lover to death in a fight

'It happened during a scuffle for knife he pulled on me'

05 March 2021 - 10:41 By Tankiso Makhetha
Zandile Khumalo stabbed the father of her unborn child to death.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A pregnant Soweto woman who allegedly stabbed her lover to death during a scuffle, says she only realised afterwards that the man was fatally wounded.

She alleged that she was in a middle of a vicious assault by the father of her unborn child, who she says also kicked her in the tummy several times, when a struggle for a knife took place.

“I didn't even know that I had stabbed him because he pulled out a knife on me," Zandile Khumalo, who is eight months pregnant, said. 

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

