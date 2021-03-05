Tributes pour in for broadcaster Karima Brown - 'she was a brilliant journalist'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are among many South Africans who have expressed their shock at the death of eNCA journalist Karima Brown.

Mbalula described Brown as a brilliant journalist and broadcaster, while Madonsela paid tribute to the journalist for her commitment to “necessary conversations”.

The ANC said Brown was an independent journalist who dedicated her life to the liberation of South Africans.

“As a journalist, she was fiercely independent, courageous, fearless and uncompromising in her pursuit of the truth. A courageous journalist and political analyst, she had a strong footprint in the media industry ... Her voice and contribution to the public discourse will be sorely missed,” it said.

Brown's family said she died from Covid-19 related complications on Thursday morning.

“Karima was not just a prolific and well-known SA journalist and commentator, with deep footprints in print and broadcast media, but also and more importantly a well-loved friend, mentor, mother, colleague, daughter and confidante to countless people throughout a life lived fully, and with deep commitment to her most cherished values and principles.”

Here are some of the tributes: