Tributes pour in for broadcaster Karima Brown - 'she was a brilliant journalist'
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are among many South Africans who have expressed their shock at the death of eNCA journalist Karima Brown.
Mbalula described Brown as a brilliant journalist and broadcaster, while Madonsela paid tribute to the journalist for her commitment to “necessary conversations”.
The ANC said Brown was an independent journalist who dedicated her life to the liberation of South Africans.
“As a journalist, she was fiercely independent, courageous, fearless and uncompromising in her pursuit of the truth. A courageous journalist and political analyst, she had a strong footprint in the media industry ... Her voice and contribution to the public discourse will be sorely missed,” it said.
Brown's family said she died from Covid-19 related complications on Thursday morning.
“Karima was not just a prolific and well-known SA journalist and commentator, with deep footprints in print and broadcast media, but also and more importantly a well-loved friend, mentor, mother, colleague, daughter and confidante to countless people throughout a life lived fully, and with deep commitment to her most cherished values and principles.”
Here are some of the tributes:
Still battling to wrap my mind around the news that Karima Brown is no more. This shocked me to the core. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. Thank you for your fearless commitment to necessary conversations #KarimaBrown #RIPKarimaBrown pic.twitter.com/M2RaUHeYz3— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to Karima Brown's family following the news of her passing. She was courageous, bold and incredibly fearless. May her soul rest in peace.— Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) March 4, 2021
When I mulled the idea of becoming a broadcaster #KarimaBrown and Sue Valentine were my editors at @SAfmRadio. Karima coached me. She encouraged me to use critical thinking and to question everything - she was tough on the outside but patient on the inside #RIPKarimaBrown 💐🕊 pic.twitter.com/jHdLvlujfQ— Lerato Mbele (@mbele_lnb) March 4, 2021
Extremely sadenned by the passing of veteran journalist #KarimaBrown. Karima was a hard hitting journalist, a stalwart known for her excellent probing skills. My condolences to her family, colleagues & friends. The fourth estate is poorer without her. RIP Karima pic.twitter.com/tsB1HwX5bO— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) March 4, 2021
You ran your race, you held the mighty and the powerful to account. You took no prisoners. With you it was always no holds barred. Our democracy is ever so much richer because you lived. Rest in power Karima Brown; and condolences to the Brown family and friends. #KarimaBrown pic.twitter.com/pXjH53I7mv— Onkgopotse Tiro🍿 (@TiroMokoditoa) March 4, 2021
Ms Karima Brown’s passing is sudden and heartbreaking. She was a brilliant journalist and now broadcaster. Sending my deepest condolences to her family, her friends and colleagues. South African media has lost one of its loudest voice - I’ll miss our robust engagements. pic.twitter.com/kYXd7Ujz22— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 4, 2021