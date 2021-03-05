South Africa

Trio arrested after public shooting, motorist's assault in Nyanga

05 March 2021 - 08:33
Three firearms were confiscated from the suspects after they allegedly assaulted a motorist.
Three firearms were confiscated from the suspects after they allegedly assaulted a motorist.
Image: SAPS

Three gun-toting suspects were arrested after they allegedly fired their pistols and assaulted a motorist in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Thursday.

Police officers responding to information that a shooting had occurred in Sonwabile Drive in Crossroads, Nyanga, came across a white VW Polo.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said after the officers stopped the vehicle, an injured and bleeding driver emerged.

He told them that he was assaulted by three men driving a white Toyota Corolla.

While the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by emergency services, the officers continued to search for a vehicle matching the description given by the driver.

They spotted the vehicle in Eisleben Road and followed it to a garage in Govan Mbeki Road, Browns Farm, where they found the three occupants in the vehicle, each armed with a firearm.

Van Wyk said two of the firearms were licensed while the third suspect’s firearm licence had expired.

All three were arrested and detained for discharging a firearm in a residential area, with the third suspect also charged for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Van Wyk said the firearms were sent for ballistics testing to determine if they were used in the commission of a crime.

The suspects - aged 41, 38, and 33 - were expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court once they were charged.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Motorist killed by gunmen after hit on KZN south coast cop

Yet another police officer has been gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal, as the country comes to grips with a spate of killings which have claimed the lives ...
News
20 hours ago

Teenagers among 14 arrested for e-hailing taxi robbery

Cape Town police have arrested 14 suspects, including six teenagers, for allegedly robbing an e-hailing taxi driver in Browns Farm on Friday morning.
News
1 month ago

10 firearms seized as three-year-old girl dies in Cape Town shooting

Western Cape police seized 10 firearms in Cape Town on Tuesday, half of them after a three-year-old girl died in a shooting incident
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  3. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  4. Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among ... News
  5. ‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
South Africans reflect on “the year of Covid”: Lessons, changes and regrets
X