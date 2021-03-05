South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
05 March 2021 - 06:00

Beloved soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down in then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home on October 26 2014. Six years later, on the anniversary of Meyiwa's death, the five accused in his killing appeared at Boksburg magistrate's court. 

The investigation into Meyiwa's death has been littered with shortcomings and dead ends, and the family of the slain Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star have yet to see justice for his killing. 

In 2020, Muzikawulahlelwa S’tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizeni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli were arrested for the murder. 

Despite the arrests, lobby group AfriForum, which is assisting the Meyiwa family with the case, has publicly stated that evidence points to a “mastermind's involvement”.  

At the accused's last appearance on November 27, the trial was postponed to Friday March 5. 

From public outrage to a wrongful arrest and the five suspects' arrests, MultimediaLIVE takes you through the six-and-a-half years leading up to the suspects' Friday morning court appearance. 

READ MORE:

Breakthroughs and new allegations: Inside Senzo Meyiwa's murder case in 2020

Here is a timeline of what happened this year.
