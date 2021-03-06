South Africa

49 cases of police brutality at start of lockdown being probed by Ipid

06 March 2021 - 09:35
Police minister Bheki Cele says the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating 49 cases of police brutality under lockdown.
Police minister Bheki Cele says the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating 49 cases of police brutality under lockdown.
Image: File

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating 49 cases of police brutality during the first month of the Covid-19 lockdown.

This was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele in response to a parliamentary question from DA MP Andrew Whitfield.

Cele sent Whitfield a copy of a letter from Ipid executive director Jennifer Ntlatseng, revealing that six people are alleged to have been killed by police between March 27 and April 30 2020.

“The total members of the public alleged to have been killed by members of the SA Police Service is nine,” said Ntlatseng.

“However investigation by Ipid revealed that in two of the cases (Naledi and Ravensmead police stations) the deceased persons died of natural causes.”

Family 'happy' as military ombud says soldiers were out of line in Collins Khosa death

The family of Collins Khosa have expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the investigation by the military ombud.
News
6 months ago

In a Vosloorus case, “the suspect that was linked to the death was a member of the private security company”.

Ntlatseng said the guard alleged to have killed the man was due to go on trial in May and an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department member involved in the incident would be charged for “possession of prohibited ammunitions and the negligent handling of a firearm”.

The Western Cape recorded the highest number of cases of alleged police brutality during the period, with a total of 13. Two involved deaths and 11 complainants alleged assault.

KwaZulu-Natal has 11 cases — one death case, one for the discharge of an official firearm, two allegations of torture and seven complaints of assault.

The Eastern Cape recorded one complaint for the discharge of official firearm. Gauteng recorded four deaths, with one death each in North West and the Northern Cape.

'What in the apartheid is this?': SA outraged at viral video of cops beating two men with a sjambok

'What have we done as black people in this country to be treated like this?' asked one user.
News
1 month ago

Ntlatseng said Ipid had prioritised some of the cases, “particularly death, rape, torture and assault, especially those involving vulnerable groups such as women, elderly, children and people living with disability”, she said.

“The current backlog of Ipid as at January 31 2021 stands at 8,068 cases.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Delays in resolving complaints of alleged police brutality in Gauteng spark call for intervention

Only five of 147 cases of alleged police brutality in Gauteng have been resolved in the past five years.
News
1 month ago

From booze to fines, here's the lowdown on Covid-19 regulations from Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says those who flout the adjusted lockdown regulations will pay
Politics
2 months ago

From Collins Khosa to Zuma and Zondo, law keeps up in time of corona

“Our government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole of our people by its example.” These were the words ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among ... News
  2. Chief justice Mogoeng told to retract and apologise for pro-Israel comments South Africa
  3. Licence not renewed: that's why HP Sauce is off South African shelves Consumer Live
  4. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  5. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X