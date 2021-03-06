A new advance in the search for substances to replace fat in food

It’s well known that obesity is developing into a growing global health problem. In Africa alone, the number of overweight children under five has increased by nearly 50% since 2000. Obesity is a risk factor in diseases such as cancers, heart disease and diabetes.

Population shifts from rural to urban areas have also seen dietary shifts towards convenience foods containing more fat and refined carbohydrates and less fibre. These lifestyle changes have been related to the increased occurrence of obesity.

Reducing fat in foods is a challenge for the food industry. Fats make food more enjoyable. They provide characteristics such as creaminess, aroma, palatability and texture.

Most reduced-fat products just aren’t as good. But food scientists continue to look for an ingredient that can replace fat in food and mimic its desirable properties. Researchers have used chemical, enzymatic and physical means to produce different fat replacers.

As part of this work, we looked at the properties of starch ——lipid complexes as fat replacers. And we tried replacing sunflower oil with these complexes to make mayonnaise.