COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1,437,050 recoveries have been recorded in SA at a recovery rate of 94.6%

March 06 2021 - 10:26
Covid-19 affects men and women differently. It’s important to track the data
The African Population Health Research Centre, based in Kenya, has been mining data across 47 countries in Africa, tracking differences in Covid-19 infection, illness and deaths among men and women.
Sylvia Muyingo lays-out their key findings and explains why tracking these data is important.
March 06 2021 - 10:06
Russia reports 11,022 new Covid-19 cases, 441 deaths
Russia on Saturday reported 11,022 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,820 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 4,312,181 since the pandemic began.
The government's coronavirus taskforce said that 441 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 88,726.
March 06 2021 - 08:00
US Senate adopts Covid-19 jobless benefit compromise, superseding Republican measure
The US Senate on Saturday approved a Democratic compromise measure setting federal unemployment benefits for workers hit by the coronavirus pandemic at $300 per week through September 6, under President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill.
The amendment supersedes a Republican measure adopted earlier in the day that would have cut off payments on July 18.
Merck says study shows Covid-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus
US drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Saturday the experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir it is developing with Ridgeback Bio showed a quicker reduction in infectious virus in its phase 2a study among participants with early Covid-19.
"The secondary objective findings in this study, of a quicker decrease in infectious virus among individuals with early Covid-19 treated with molnupiravir, are promising," said William Fischer, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, in a statement from the companies.
The antiviral is being currently tested in a Phase 2/3 trial that is set to be completed in May.Merck decided to focus on therapeutics after its two Covid-19 vaccines failed to generate desired immune responses, prompting it to abandon the program in January.
