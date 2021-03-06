South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1,437,050 recoveries have been recorded in SA at a recovery rate of 94.6%

06 March 2021 - 09:14 By TimesLIVE

March 06 2021 - 10:26

Covid-19 affects men and women differently. It’s important to track the data

The African Population Health Research Centre, based in Kenya, has been mining data across 47 countries in Africa, tracking differences in Covid-19 infection, illness and deaths among men and women.

Sylvia Muyingo lays-out their key findings and explains why tracking these data is important.

March 06 2021 - 10:06

Russia reports 11,022 new Covid-19 cases, 441 deaths

Russia on Saturday reported 11,022 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,820 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 4,312,181 since the pandemic began.

The government's coronavirus taskforce said that 441 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 88,726. 

Reuters

March 06 2021 - 08:00

US Senate adopts Covid-19 jobless benefit compromise, superseding Republican measure

The US Senate on Saturday approved a Democratic compromise measure setting federal unemployment benefits for workers hit by the coronavirus pandemic at $300 per week through September 6, under President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill.

The amendment supersedes a Republican measure adopted earlier in the day that would have cut off payments on July 18.

Reuters

One out of three Covid-19 patients — 8.4M Americans — have persistent symptoms months after they first got sick, recent...

Posted by NBC News on Friday, March 5, 2021

Merck says study shows Covid-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus

US drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Saturday the experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir it is developing with Ridgeback Bio showed a quicker reduction in infectious virus in its phase 2a study among participants with early Covid-19.

"The secondary objective findings in this study, of a quicker decrease in infectious virus among individuals with early Covid-19 treated with molnupiravir, are promising," said William Fischer, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, in a statement from the companies.

The antiviral is being currently tested in a Phase 2/3 trial that is set to be completed in May.Merck decided to focus on therapeutics after its two Covid-19 vaccines failed to generate desired immune responses, prompting it to abandon the program in January.

Reuters

The number of children and adolescents with COVID-19 in Mississippi may be more than 10 times the number of previously reported cases, according to a new study.

Posted by ABC News on Friday, March 5, 2021

Most read

  1. Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among ... News
  2. Chief justice Mogoeng told to retract and apologise for pro-Israel comments South Africa
  3. Licence not renewed: that's why HP Sauce is off South African shelves Consumer Live
  4. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  5. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X