Two men drown at Port Elizabeth beach

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned the public to exercise caution at beaches after two men drowned in Port Elizabeth this week.

In a statement on Saturday, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the incident happened on Tuesday.

He said the NSRI, Nelson Mandela Bay municipal lifeguards, Coastal Water Rescue, Eastern Cape health emergency services and police tried in vain to save the men, who had been swept out to sea at Maitlands Beach.