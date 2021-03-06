South Africa

Two men drown at Port Elizabeth beach

06 March 2021 - 11:55
The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned the public to be cautious at beaches after two men drowned in Port Elizabeth.
The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned the public to be cautious at beaches after two men drowned in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Euegene Coetzee

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned the public to exercise caution at beaches after two men drowned in Port Elizabeth this week.

In a statement on Saturday, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the incident happened on Tuesday.

He said the NSRI, Nelson Mandela Bay municipal lifeguards, Coastal Water Rescue, Eastern Cape health emergency services and police tried in vain to save the men, who had been swept out to sea at Maitlands Beach.

Triple tragedy as father, son and dog drown at KZN beach

Tragedy struck on Friday when a 44-year-old father, his 14-year-old son and their dog - believed to have attempted to save them - drowned at La Mercy ...
News
1 month ago

“The lifeguards, assisted by Coastal Water Rescue swimmers, arrived on the scene swiftly and they were able to recover both men from the surf,”  said Lambinon.

“CPR efforts were conducted by paramedics on both men but sadly despite the extensive CPR efforts they were both declared deceased.”

Lambinon urged the public to be cautious on the beaches. “NSRI are appealing to the public to have safety top of mind in and around water,” he said.

Social distancing aggravates lost kids headache on Cape Town beaches

The City of Cape Town has its work cut out this festive season.
News
2 months ago

“Swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. Only swim in between the lifeguards' safe swimming zone that they post on the beach. Parents must ensure that children have responsible adult supervision around water.

“Don’t go too deep into the surf and if you are caught in rip currents don’t panic, simply stay afloat, go with the current, shout for help so that people on the beach can alert the lifeguards or they can call NSRI. At your first opportunity swim parallel to the beach until you are free of the rip current and then use the incoming waves to get back to shore.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

NSRI appeal: only swim at beaches watched by lifeguards

With the approach of the summer holidays, the National Sea Rescue Institute has appealed to South Africans to swim at beaches that are protected by ...
News
4 months ago

Herolds Bay mom and child drowned, postmortem reveals

The mother and a child who disappeared when their vehicle plummeted off a cliff in Herolds Bay last week drowned.
News
1 year ago

By shattering stereotypes Annelissa Mhloli helps kids unearth lessons in the surf

The surf therapist from Khayelitsha doesn’t fit the image of a typical surfer — and that’s her secret advantage
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among ... News
  2. Chief justice Mogoeng told to retract and apologise for pro-Israel comments South Africa
  3. Licence not renewed: that's why HP Sauce is off South African shelves Consumer Live
  4. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  5. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X