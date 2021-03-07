Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare dies of Covid — report
Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare has died, eNCA reported on Sunday.
His family told the broadcaster he died of Covid-19.
Asked to confirm his death, Absa spokesperson Phumza Macanda told TimesLIVE: “We are not in a position to comment on it at this stage”.
Matlare, who was also the CEO of Absa's regional operations, was appointed in that position in August 2016 and was an executive director on the board.
He was also CEO of the SABC, chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom SA Proprietary Limited and executive director of commercial at Vodacom SA Proprietary Limited.
Matlare also held the position of CEO of Tiger Brands until the end of 2015.
Tributes for Matlare poured in on social media on Sunday evening.
So many happy memories Peter: music, food & hilarious stories. You opened up your exquisite home to your friends..intimate dinners & lunches; talking about hopes for our country. You LOVED Nomvula & your kids. Your intellect & wisdom will be missed. We love you so much💔 RIP pic.twitter.com/ACpfHwCg0I— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 7, 2021
Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Peter Matlare. #Covid19 has robbed us of another professional in his prime. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May his soul #RIP #RIPPeterMatlare pic.twitter.com/POW7JRIKPr— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 7, 2021
Really shocking, sad news to hear Peter Matlare has passed away. Amongst other big positions, he played a huge role in the broadcasting industry as #SABC CEO & Primedia Broadcasting CEO. A consummate professional, special guy. Deep condolences to his family #RIPPeterMatlare 😪😪 https://t.co/exMSErh7Fx— Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) March 7, 2021
The 4 bosses who recognised something “special” in me, were Peter Matlare, Phil Molefe, Snuki Zikalala and @mthombothi these are the men who opened doors for me and gave me a shot as a news anchor @SABCNews. Ngi nje nje yibo. Thank you gentlemen. Farewell Peter Matlare RIP 🕊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HFZ96N0hOP— Lerato Mbele (@mbele_lnb) March 7, 2021
TimesLIVE