COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | With much to be proud of and much to regret, we mark a Year of Covid

March 07 2021 - 08:00

Flipside of Covid-19 gloom emerges

Twelve tough months of Covid have left a legacy of innovations and changes to health systems and public behaviour that will deliver life-saving benefits for years.

Professor Ian Sanne - head of Right to Care and a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 - said a response co-ordinated at national level but rolled out provincially had taught important lessons.