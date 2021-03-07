COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | With much to be proud of and much to regret, we mark a Year of Covid
Flipside of Covid-19 gloom emerges
Twelve tough months of Covid have left a legacy of innovations and changes to health systems and public behaviour that will deliver life-saving benefits for years.
Professor Ian Sanne - head of Right to Care and a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 - said a response co-ordinated at national level but rolled out provincially had taught important lessons.
Disabled lives matter: Covid-19 puts a spotlight on discrimination
The virus has brought to the fore the unacceptable belief that the lives of those with disabilities are less valuable, writes Lauren den Besten
Covid-19: Virtual tutoring takes off in Western Cape
It is 3pm and the school day has ended for many pupils at Kensington High School in Cape Town. But for Alashia Vlotman, 17, it is not yet time to go home. In the computer lab she joins a handful of other matrics for a physics lesson with a difference.
SA's vaccine rollout: Queue-jumpers warned as vaccinations climb
The milestone of 100,000 health-care workers vaccinated was reached on Friday and a new shipment of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines is expected today.
"The teams are magnificent. They are working very hard and we hit the 100,000 mark," said professor Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the project through which they are being vaccinated.
Lessons learnt about our world — and our next pandemic
On Friday, SA marked the passage of one year since the first Covid-19 patient was diagnosed, in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.
It is difficult to look back on the past 12 months with anything but the heaviest sense of distress and despair. Infections have passed the 1.5-million mark, and death hangs like a cloud over every interaction with friends, family and colleagues as the loss of over 50,000 lives — or as many as 120,000 according to the South African Medical Research Council, if we include excess mortality numbers — is felt in every community.
With much to be proud of and much to regret, we mark a Year of Covid
If the Sunday Times had reported in its edition of March 8 2020 that in the coming 12 months one South African in every 40 would contract Covid-19, it would have been judged harshly in the court of public opinion.
China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 13 new Covid-19 cases on March 6, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 11 from 23 cases a day earlier.
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China stands at 89,975, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
Fault lines and future challenges laid bare
A year after the first case of a Covid-19 infection in SA was reported - leading the country to be locked down along with many other nations around the world - is a good time for all of us to take stock and consider some of the key and valuable lessons learned from the crisis.
'Her death was a wake-up call': Remembering SA's first Covid victim
Madeleine van Wyk's death a year ago brought the reality of the virus home
