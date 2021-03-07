Lawyer appointed to investigate drowning of two boys at construction site in Mamelodi

A senior counsel has been appointed to independently investigate the drowning of two young boys at a road construction site in Mamelodi, Tshwane, the Gauteng department of roads and transport announced on Sunday.

The two boys, aged 4 and 7, from Kopanong informal settlement drowned in a quarry at a road construction site along the K54, part of the upgrading of Solomon Mahlangu Drive, last week Saturday, department spokesperson Melitah Madiba said.

Madiba said advocate Thomas Bokaba has been appointed to “find the relevant facts and accountability” for the deaths and attempt to establish failures on the part of the department and contractor.

Roads and transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the investigation into the incident would be “completely independent of the department, and the findings and recommendations”.