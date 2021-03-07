South Africa

Truck driver arrested for major accident on William Nicol

07 March 2021 - 16:07
The Johannesburg metro police department said the truck, which was carrying chrome from Rustenburg to City Deep, crashed into the rear of a van and SUV vehicle which were stationary at a traffic light.
The Johannesburg metro police department said the truck, which was carrying chrome from Rustenburg to City Deep, crashed into the rear of a van and SUV vehicle which were stationary at a traffic light.
Image: JMPD

A truck driver has been arrested for causing a major accident on William Nicol street close to Life Flora Hospital in Roodepoort, the Johannesburg metro police department said.

JMPD spokesperson Snr Supt Wayne Minnaar said the truck, which was carrying chrome from Rustenburg to City Deep, crashed into the rear of a van and SUV vehicle which were stationary at a traffic light.

He said the truck failed to stop on the steep downhill road.

Minnaar said the driver of the van was seriously injured and was airlifted to Milpark Hospital while the passenger was also seriously injured and was transported to Life Flora Hospital.

He said the driver of the SUV only sustained minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 10.30am on Saturday.

Minnaar said the driver of truck was arrested and charged at Florida police station for reckless and negligent driving and for transporting chrome without a permit.

“William Nicol street has a very steep decline and there are signs which prohibit trucks of five tonnes and above to use that road.

“There have been complaints received from the Florida Blockwatch recently that big trucks were disregarding those signs and JMPD officers have issued dozens of fines of R500 each to drivers of big trucks who disregarded the signs.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Durban schoolgirl seriously injured in 'hit and run' incident

A 13-year-old Durban girl suffered severe injuries after an alleged hit-and-run incident in Sea View, south of the city, on Monday.
News
6 days ago

Three killed as truck crashes into car, pedestrian and school building in KZN

Three people died on Thursday morning on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast when the driver of a tipper truck lost control of the vehicle, paramedics said.
News
2 days ago

Hijacked truck’s stolen goods worth R2.5m found in Eerste Rivier

The cargo stolen from a truck that was hijacked in Belville earlier this week was recovered in Eerste Rivier in the Western Cape, police said.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  3. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  4. Two men drown at Port Elizabeth beach South Africa
  5. Licence not renewed: that's why HP Sauce is off South African shelves Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X