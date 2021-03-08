Bay families shattered after 'hit-and-run' nightmare
Two children allegedly mowed down by driver in New Brighton
08 March 2021 - 10:58
Just two weeks ago they were excitedly raising a promising sports star who was the family’s “source of light”.
Now, the future is bleak for Fezidinga and Pumeza Meke, who buried their 10-year-old son on Saturday.
Little Lithalethu died in hospital last week after an alleged hit-and-run in New Brighton.
He was allegedly hit by a white Toyota Avanza while sitting on the pavement with four-year-old Enzokuhle Sombalo and his grandmother, Lindiwe Skosana.
Enzokuhle died on the scene and Skosana sustained multiple injuries.
For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.