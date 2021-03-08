Bay families shattered after 'hit-and-run' nightmare

Just two weeks ago they were excitedly raising a promising sports star who was the family’s “source of light”.

Now, the future is bleak for Fezidinga and Pumeza Meke, who buried their 10-year-old son on Saturday.

Little Lithalethu died in hospital last week after an alleged hit-and-run in New Brighton.

He was allegedly hit by a white Toyota Avanza while sitting on the pavement with four-year-old Enzokuhle Sombalo and his grandmother, Lindiwe Skosana.

Enzokuhle died on the scene and Skosana sustained multiple injuries.

