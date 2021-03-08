South Africa

Bay families shattered after 'hit-and-run' nightmare

Two children allegedly mowed down by driver in New Brighton

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter
08 March 2021 - 10:58
Enzokuhle Sombalo, left, and Lithalethu Meke, right. The funerals for the boys were held separately in Motherwell and New Brighton at the weekend.
Enzokuhle Sombalo, left, and Lithalethu Meke, right. The funerals for the boys were held separately in Motherwell and New Brighton at the weekend.
Image: Supplied

Just two weeks ago they were excitedly raising a promising sports star who was the family’s “source of light”.

Now, the future is bleak for Fezidinga and Pumeza Meke, who buried their 10-year-old son on Saturday.

Little Lithalethu died in hospital last week after an alleged hit-and-run in New Brighton.

He was allegedly hit by a white Toyota Avanza while sitting on the pavement with four-year-old Enzokuhle Sombalo and his grandmother, Lindiwe Skosana.

Enzokuhle died on the scene and Skosana sustained multiple injuries.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

