South Africa

Bushiri extradition hearing stalls over choice of magistrate in Malawi

08 March 2021 - 12:32
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary during a court appearance in SA. Should the extradition application be granted in Malawi, the Bushiris will be returned to SA to face charges. File photo.
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary during a court appearance in SA. Should the extradition application be granted in Malawi, the Bushiris will be returned to SA to face charges. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The extradition hearing for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary in Lilongwe, Malawi, has been postponed to March 15.

Bushiri’s lawyer Terrance Baloyi confirmed in SA on Monday that they wanted the magistrate hearing the matter to recuse himself as he had also earlier issued a warrant of arrest against the Bushiris.

The Bushiris were arrested in SA in October 2020 on charges of money laundering, fraud and theft. They were out on R200,000 bail each when they fled the country.

Should the extradition application be granted, the Bushiris will be returned to SA to face charges.

The hearing comes as Sunday World reported that Baloyi was suing the police for R15m over his allegedly unlawful arrest. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bushiri claims two lawyers and a PI held unlawfully for eight hours

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri said he learnt on Monday that the Hawks had detained his instructing attorney Terrance Baloyi and his legal ...
News
5 days ago

Bushiri's daughters and mother-in-law prevented from leaving Malawi

Shepherd Bushiri’s attorney Wapona Kita confirmed to TimesLIVE that the daughters and their grandmother were on Friday prevented from travelling to ...
News
1 week ago

Bushiris embody the intricacies of extradition

The daring escape from SA last year of the country’s most prominent fugitive couple, the evangelist and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X