Cigarette ban was 'successful', drop in lung disease visits at WC hospital

The cigarette ban in the country was “successful” and slashed the number of emergency visits for lung diseases at a Western Cape hospital, a study revealed.

According to a study by the African Journal of Primary Health Care & Family Medicine, electronic data showed that emergency centre attendance for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) at the George Regional Hospital in the Western Cape fell by 69,28% between January and August 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.

The study found that patients presenting with urinary tract infections showed a 30.60% reduction.

“This notable reduction in COPD presentations reduced service pressure of emergency centre and most likely benefited patients’ health.