Covid-19 nurse 'unpaid after nine months'
08 March 2021 - 11:04
A nurse who has been on the front line against Covid-19 says the Eastern Cape health department has not paid her for nine months.
Sbusiso Mngunikazi Citwa, 47, left the department in November 2018 to recover after a miscarriage.
She applied for a post in 2019 and was appointed as a health-care worker at Stutterheim hospital in June.
However, she says she has not been paid since then, even though she has been caring for Covid-19 patients.
