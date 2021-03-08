Covid-19 nurse 'unpaid after nine months'

Sbusiso Mngunikazi Citwa, 47, left the department in November 2018 to recover after a miscarriage.

She applied for a post in 2019 and was appointed as a health-care worker at Stutterheim hospital in June.

However, she says she has not been paid since then, even though she has been caring for Covid-19 patients.

