South Africa

Covid-19 nurse 'unpaid after nine months'

08 March 2021 - 11:04 By Mfundo Piliso
A nurse who has been on the front line against Covid-19 says the Eastern Cape health department has not paid her for nine months. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

A nurse who has been on the front line against Covid-19 says the Eastern Cape health department has not paid her for nine months.

Sbusiso Mngunikazi Citwa, 47, left the department in November 2018 to recover after a miscarriage.

She applied for a post in 2019 and was appointed as a health-care worker at Stutterheim hospital in June.

However, she says she has not been paid since then, even though she has been caring for Covid-19 patients.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

