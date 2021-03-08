Extortion horror for Mamelodi business owners

The name Boko Haram strikes fear among businesspeople and foreign shop owners in Mamelodi township, east of Pretoria, where the vigilante group has wreaked havoc for more than two years.

Boko Haram is the name adopted by a group of more than a dozen men who extort money, mainly from foreigner tuck shop owners.

The group has been collecting money, including protection fees of R300 and upwards, depending on the size of the shop, from foreign nationals who own tuck shops across the township since 2018.

