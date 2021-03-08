Fish and shellfish 'walkout' as ocean heatwave grips SA's east, south coast

A marine heatwave off the east and south coast of SA has caused a large fish and shellfish “walkout” - a natural phenomenon where sea species are beached as they try to escape ocean conditions.

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries said large numbers of fish and shellfish appeared to have died over the past week as a result of the marine heatwave.

The department cautioned coastal communities against collecting and eating the washed up fish and shellfish, as they may be toxic.

“Some of the fish may have been dead longer than thought, some of the unfamiliar ones may be toxic and it is not clear yet whether the anomaly also resulted in 'red tides' or Harmful Algal Blooms,” read a department statement.

The phenomenon coincided with a large Agulhas current meander which the department said was an offshore deviation of the Agulhas current.

“The Agulhas current meanders are associated with complex, and drastic changes at the coast, with changes in temperature, ocean currents, water level and biochemistry of the water, leading to fish mortalities,” said the department.