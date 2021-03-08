South Africa

Fish and shellfish 'walkout' as ocean heatwave grips SA's east, south coast

08 March 2021 - 10:22
The pictures depict extreme warm water flowing down the Agulhas current as a result of a current meander causing an ocean heatwave and a large number of species deaths.
The pictures depict extreme warm water flowing down the Agulhas current as a result of a current meander causing an ocean heatwave and a large number of species deaths.
Image: National Oceans and Coastal Information Management System (OCIMS)

A marine heatwave off the east and south coast of SA has caused a large fish and shellfish “walkout” - a natural phenomenon where sea species are beached as they try to escape ocean conditions.

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries said large numbers of fish and shellfish appeared to have died over the past week as a result of the marine heatwave.

The department cautioned coastal communities against collecting and eating the washed up fish and shellfish, as they may be toxic.

“Some of the fish may have been dead longer than thought, some of the unfamiliar ones may be toxic and it is not clear yet whether the anomaly also resulted in 'red tides' or Harmful Algal Blooms,” read a department statement.

The phenomenon coincided with a large Agulhas current meander which the department said was an offshore deviation of the Agulhas current.

“The Agulhas current meanders are associated with complex, and drastic changes at the coast, with changes in temperature, ocean currents, water level and biochemistry of the water, leading to fish mortalities,” said the department.

Why was St Lucia’s mouth ripped open? asks livid green group

WESSA says the bulldozing of the World Heritage Site lake entrance interferes with natural restorative processes
News
1 month ago

During the earlier stages of the marine heatwave, reports were received of fish swimming away from warm water and of seaweed bleaching on parts of the coast.

But as cold water welled up from the depths or intruded into the warm water currents, fish and shellfish suffered thermal shock and froze, with many lying stunned in the shallows and too weak to avoid being washed out on shore.  

“The large anomaly or event observed in the Agulhas current along the coastline recently [February and March] resulted in a 'marine heatwave' with water temperatures of 24°C and above throughout much of the east and south coast. This was followed by upwelling of deep water with a 10-15°C difference between cold and warm water at the coast,” said the department.

These current meanders occur irregularly, four to five times a year in the northern Agulhas current system, but only once or twice a year near Port Elizabeth as they weaken on their way south.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Red tide hits Cape west coast town

The Cederberg Municipality has warned local residents not to collect any west coast rock lobster that has walked out on the beaches around Elandsbaai ...
News
1 month ago

Watch your step! Feathery ruse earns hard-to-spot eggs a spot of protection

Conservationists come to the rescue of camouflaged plover eggs in the sand of a busy south coast beach
News
3 months ago

Forgotten freshwater fish need to be brought back from the brink

Freshwater biodiversity has been neglected over the years, to the extent that many species are critically endangered
Science
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X