South Africa

Lions put down after they kill tracker in Limpopo national park

08 March 2021 - 17:07 By TimesLIVE
The two lions that attacked and killed a tracker in Limpopo on Saturday were put down immediately.
The two lions that attacked and killed a tracker in Limpopo on Saturday were put down immediately.
Image: Supplied

The police in Limpopo have opened an inquest after lions attacked and killed a 27-year-old tracker at the weekend.

The man, identified as Malibongwe Mfila, was attacked at the Marataba Safari Lodge, which is situated in the Marakele National Park in Limpopo's Waterberg district. The incident took place on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, Mfila was employed as a tracker at the lodge.

“It is alleged that he was driving around in the bush, checking where animals such as elephants, lions and others were to advise the guides as and when they do game drives. He then reportedly decided to stop the vehicle and get out and, as he was walking, he was attacked and killed by two lionesses,” Mojapelo said.

He said someone who was also driving inside the park noticed the two lions with the body and alerted the park manager who informed the police. The lions were found still attacking the deceased and were both put down.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two game rangers killed at Durban nature reserve

Two eThekwini municipal game rangers were shot and killed in an "ambush" at the Silverglen Nature Reserve in Durban, city mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said ...
News
3 days ago

Man arrested with lion bones at Krugersdorp home

A 37-year-old man is expected to appear in the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Monday for illegal possession of lion bones.
News
1 week ago

Body of missing Kruger Park game ranger found after a month

Police have launched an investigation after the remains of a game ranger were found in the Kruger National Park this week.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X