Money trail leads to arrest of Bongani Bongo’s ex-wife

The ex-wife of former state security minister Bongani Bongo has been added as an accused in his corruption and money laundering case in the Mbombela magistrate’s court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday Sandile Nkosi had handed herself over to the police and appeared briefly in court. She was granted bail of R10,000.

A transaction in her personal bank account led authorities to believe she may have been part of fraudulent activity in which her former husband and 10 others were implicated.

“It is alleged Nkosi received R1m from Singwane Attorneys after the Mpumalanga department of human settlements paid R52m to Singwane Attorneys without any basis for such payment. She never had any business dealings with Singwane Attorneys nor was she a client who gave Singwane Attorneys instructions to institute a civil action for claim of any money,” said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

“Importantly, Singwane Attorneys were appointed by the [department] on recommendations by Bongo. Furthermore, payments by the [department] to Singwane Attorneys were recommended by Bongo.”