South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Gone in the night: The disappearance of Natasha Viljoen

08 March 2021 - 11:47 By Nicole Engelbrecht
The missing poster for Natasha Viljoen.
The missing poster for Natasha Viljoen.
Image: Supplied

On May 25 2010, Natasha Viljoen gave birth to a baby boy. On social media she shared her joy about her new arrival with the world and seemed to be looking forward to starting over with her partner and newborn.

Five days after giving birth, she disappeared.

The narrative that would emerge was that she had walked away, but for those who loved her, this did not seem plausible.

Her sister and daughter are still on a journey to find the truth 11 years after her disappearance.

In episode 50 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into this baffling missing person’s case and the long-term effects of a disappearance on a family.

Listen to the story here: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | The child murder that inspired a voice for victims

Twenty-seven years after her death, the murder of Ewa Nosal is still having an impact on SA, in the most unlikely of ways. True Crime South Africa ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | The legend of André Stander: lies, greed and dark secrets

As we look back at the André Stander case, it becomes clear that many important issues were left unaddressed, perhaps even purposefully hidden to ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Targeting the elderly

In today’s minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into the recent so-called Retirement Home murders and other similar cases.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X