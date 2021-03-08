Police wings clipped as helicopters don’t fly in Eastern Cape

The police have no air support in the Eastern Cape, where all four helicopters allocated to fighting crime in the province are out of service.

One has been out of operation for more than two-and-a-half years and another for one year and nine months, DA MP Bobby Stevenson said on Monday.

He was reacting to an update provided by community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe in response to a parliamentary question posed by the opposition party.

Stevenson raised concern about the effect on crime fighting in the province.

“Criminals need to live in fear of the sound of helicopters overhead and searchlights at night. This is what is required to hunt them down if we are going to have an effective criminal justice system,” he said.

“Gang violence, stock theft and murder need to be curtailed in the Eastern Cape and eyes in the sky play a key role in doing that. However, that is currently not the case.”