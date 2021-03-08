South Africa

PowerBall winner will use R51m to realise his dream of becoming a social worker

The winner said he will invest a significant portion of his winnings and live off the interest

08 March 2021 - 22:20
The winner of a R51m PowerBall jackpot wants to acquire his social worker qualification and complete building a house for his family.

The 30-year-old man from Polokwane, Limpopo, is the latest winner of the jackpot draw from March 2. According to national lottery operator Ithuba, the winner bought his ticket at OK Mini Market in Polokwane with a ticket wager of R30 and a manual selection method.

Speaking at the Ithuba offices on Monday, the 30-year-old said he can finally pursue his dream of becoming a social worker.

“I wanted to study for a qualification in social work after my matric, but unfortunately there was no money to send me to school so I had to look for a job so that I could help my family,” he said.

Despite his new multimillionaire status, the winner still wants to put his dream qualification under his belt.

“Winning this money does not mean that I must abandon my dream. It was never just about me. It has always bothered me to see young children suffer in my neighbourhood. Their parents receive social grants for them but end up just wasting the money on their wants.

“I want to be able to offer effective and sustainable assistance to my community, and getting the social work qualification will help me do just that,” he said.

The winner added that on his list of priorities is to complete the building of his family home.

“I started building a house for my family a few years ago, and I have been struggling to complete it due to financial constraints. My father died recently before he could see the final product, I am grateful that my mother will get the opportunity to live in her dream house, as I intend to spend a portion of my winnings on the completion and furnishing of the house.”

