RIP Mapula Khune: Here's what you need to know about the death of Itumeleng Khune's sister

A 17-year-old is expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Children’s Court on Monday in connection with the alleged murder of Mapula Khune.

Khune, 27, died in a house fire last week. Her body was discovered in a house in Tshing, outside Ventersdorp, in the North West.

The deceased was the sister of Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Here is what you need to know:

About Mapula

Mapula, also known as Meiki, was a fashion content creator.

According to her Instagram page, she was a marketer by profession with a business management degree. She also worked as CEO at her brother's charity foundation, The Khune Foundation.

Mapula had celebrated her birthday last month, sharing a photograph of herself with Khune.

Death

TimesLIVE reported on Friday that the death of Mapula was confirmed by North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh.

Myburgh said neighbours alerted authorities to the fire in Ventersdorp at about 5am on Thursday.

“She was found in the room at the back of the home. It is just the room and bed that was damaged by the fire,” Myburgh said.

“We still haven't determined the cause of the fire. Our forensic team was on site yesterday. They will inform us whether it was an electric fault or it was man-made.”