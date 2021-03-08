South Africa

Search continues for two missing teenagers suspected to have drowned

08 March 2021 - 14:44
Two teenagers are presumed to have drowned in the Liebenbergvlei River in Bohlokong, Bethlehem.
The SAPS diving unit will resume its search for two missing teenagers from LT Nhlabathi School who are believed to have drowned.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said investigations into the two missing boys, Siphiwe Mlangeni and Moratehi Radebe, revealed that they had apparently drowned in the Liebenbergvlei River in Bohlokong, Bethlehem, in the Free State.

“The SAPS diving unit was mobilised to resume with the search on Friday 5 March 2021 but due to the high level of water and heavy current, the search had to be called off, while arrangements were being made to close the valves,” said Makhele.

The two 14-year-olds, who live in  Bohlokong, went missing at about 10am on Thursday.

It is alleged that the missing boys were together with another schoolboy of the same age and were walking together to the river next to the railway line, not far from their homes, to pick up herbs.

“On their way, the missing boys took another route and that was the last time he saw them.”

A missing persons' case is being investigated, said Makhele.

TimesLIVE

