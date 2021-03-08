Skew lines on national highway are temporary, roads agency says

“The section of road is a reseal project. The white lines are temporary and will be sealed over. After the reseal new traffic lines adhering to the specifications will be painted when the project is completed,” said Mona.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula recently had to field questions from citizens across the country who were enraged about the state of the country’s roads and transport infrastructure.

Heavy rains during summer wreaked havoc on roads in the northern provinces. Residents posted pictures and videos in the comment section of many of Mbalula’s tweets showing the state of roads in their part of the country.

In some cases residents claimed the damage is years old.