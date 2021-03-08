South Africa

‘You must act decisively on corruption’: Robert Marawa to Fikile Mbalula in spicy exchange

08 March 2021 - 10:06
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said South Africans who felt government was not doing enough to fight corruption should hold it accountable. File photo.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s defence of government’s fight against corruption has seen him taking a major L online.

The minister was the butt of a joke over the weekend after sports presenter Robert Marawa commented about a protest in Paraguay.

The protest was against corruption and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis in that country. Videos of the protest went viral on social media.

Marawa’s “hint hint” expression saw Mbalula taking offence and asking if government was not doing enough to fight corruption.

“So here in SA government was doing nothing to fight corruption?” he asked.

Mbalula said government was doing its best to curb corruption.

In his shady response, Marawa said he “wasn’t aware that alongside Gqeberha, SA had also changed its name to Hint-Hint”.

Taking the sarcastic joke lightly, Mbalula said South Africans who felt government was not doing enough should hold it accountable.

“Maybe it is the over-usage of this word ‘fight’ corruption'” Marawa told Mbalula.

Taking to the comment section, many echoed Marawa’s statement, saying the government “degenerated into something so alien and despicable with arrogance and disconnect”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

