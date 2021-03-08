‘You must act decisively on corruption’: Robert Marawa to Fikile Mbalula in spicy exchange
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s defence of government’s fight against corruption has seen him taking a major L online.
The minister was the butt of a joke over the weekend after sports presenter Robert Marawa commented about a protest in Paraguay.
The protest was against corruption and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis in that country. Videos of the protest went viral on social media.
Marawa’s “hint hint” expression saw Mbalula taking offence and asking if government was not doing enough to fight corruption.
“So here in SA government was doing nothing to fight corruption?” he asked.
So here in south africa govt is doing nothing to fight corruption? .— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 7, 2021
Mbalula said government was doing its best to curb corruption.
Am not defending corruption am asking in your eyes and ears we not doing enough to fight corruption? Such that people like in Paraguay must take to the streets?— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 7, 2021
There's no 500billion looting ,there's however corruption detected in the awarding of ppe's and we are doing something about it. A national fusion center is dealing with the matter . Yes there's wide spread corruption reported .— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 7, 2021
In his shady response, Marawa said he “wasn’t aware that alongside Gqeberha, SA had also changed its name to Hint-Hint”.
Taking the sarcastic joke lightly, Mbalula said South Africans who felt government was not doing enough should hold it accountable.
🤣🤣🤣🤣Rob you are raising an important issue but sarcastically . South africans must hold their govt accountable including constructive criticism. If you guys think we are not dealing with corruption convincingly say it.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 7, 2021
“Maybe it is the over-usage of this word ‘fight’ corruption'” Marawa told Mbalula.
Taking to the comment section, many echoed Marawa’s statement, saying the government “degenerated into something so alien and despicable with arrogance and disconnect”.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Marawa the fact that you even had to spell it out to him is a problem on its own. He is just agreeing he won't even lift a finger. Those are his comrades you talking about.— Trade Unionist (@unionist_trade) March 7, 2021
ppl are angry with the ANC cos we had such high hopes but ANC has degenerated into something so alien and despicable with arrogance & disconnect 4rm our daily lived experience.youth hv lost hope & turned 2 drugs cos comrades are in feeding frenzy & your preoccupation is factions— WasEmbo (@smkhize42) March 7, 2021
My minister South Africa is in trouble, we had so many commissions because of corruption.— Llu Tladi 🇿🇦 (@llutladi) March 7, 2021
1. Donen Commission
2. Arms Deal Commission
3. PIC Commission
4. NPA Commission
5. State Capture Commission
Soon to establish Covid-19 Commission
If you really want accountability you and all your recycled cadre friends must resign for failure to fulfill your mandate.— CitizenofSouthy 🇿🇦 (@southy_citizen) March 7, 2021
Why are you so quick to catch feelings? You seem concerned about Rob's tweet, I think that's why these celebrities never speak out against the govt, because they are scared guys like you are keeping tabs waiting to let it be known if you are not happy about their opinions.— Smigel (@Small78861456) March 7, 2021