South Africa

Cape Town braces itself for a month's rain in a day

09 March 2021 - 14:41 By TimesLIVE
Children playing near a flooded road in Cape Town. File photo.
Children playing near a flooded road in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The first northwester of the year will unleash torrential rain on Cape Town, starting on Tuesday night and continuing throughout Wednesday.

Between 7pm on Tuesday, when the rain is expected to start, and the early hours of Thursday, when it is forecast to stop, more than 45mm is expected to fall.

Long-term average March rainfall in Newlands — usually the wettest part of Cape Town — is 46mm.

In mountainous areas this total could more than double, with the farmland around Ceres expected to soak up more than 100mm of rain, according to yr.no.

The SA Weather Service has also issued warnings for heavy rainfall until Thursday in Stellenbosch, Overstrand/Hermanus, Drakenstein/Paarl, Theewaterskloof and Grabouw.

The City of Cape Town also warned of northwesterly gusts exceeding 60km/h and put emergency teams on standby.

“Flooding of roads and settlements in both formal and informal settlements is possible. The disruption of traffic flow is likely, along with increased motor vehicle accidents, especially in peak-hour traffic on Wednesday,” the weather service said.

“Essential services such as water and electricity may be affected. There is a chance for mudslides and rockfalls in susceptible areas.

“Disruption of small harbours and/or ports is possible for a short period of time. Due to strong winds and high wave heights, difficulty in navigation is likely. Small vessels and personal watercraft (like kayaks) are at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality.

“Disruption to beachfront activities can also be expected.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Southeaster, on top of Covid-19, forces ships to bypass Table Bay

Is windy Cape Town getting windier? Definitely, according to freight handlers who report many large vessels bypassing the port partly because of ...
News
2 days ago

Stellenbosch wildfire continues to ravage mountains in the area

The Cape Winelands municipality said that Sunday's predicted hot weather would add an additional challenge for firefighters and ground teams battling ...
News
1 week ago

Severe storm warning as hail, rain pummel parts of Gauteng

The weather service issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
X