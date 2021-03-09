COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks indoors, should still avoid travel - US says

March 09 2021 - 07:28

Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks indoors, should still avoid travel - US says

People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can meet without masks indoors in small groups with others who have been inoculated but should avoid non-essential travel and continue to wear face-coverings in public, the Biden administration said on Monday.

In a long-awaited update of its guidance for behaviors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated people could also meet in small groups with unvaccinated individuals deemed at low-risk for severe Covid-19 from one other household without masks.

The slight lifting of restrictions represented a still cautious approach to public health guidance despite the quickly growing number of vaccinated people. President Joe Biden has urged Americans to remain vigilant and continue to follow CDC guidelines to prevent another surge of cases.

Reuters