Durban traffic officer delivers baby boy on city sidewalk

Metro police traffic warden Ashley Diedricks thought he was on a routine morning shift when he was called on to help deliver a baby boy on a pavement in central Durban.

The baby's birth on Dr Pixley KaSeme Street on February 16 this week earned Diedricks and his fellow officers high praise from the city and metro police. Each of them received a letter of commendation for their brave act.

The eThekwini municipality praised Diedricks on its social media platforms.

Diedricks told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that while it was not his first delivery, the experience was “humbling”.

He and his team were stationed at their patrol point when they were alerted about a pregnant woman who had gone into labour.

“When I got to the lady, I could see her water had broken and she was about to give birth. She was surrounded by people. I think she was in shock because she was quite calm.”