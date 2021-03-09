Fewer than 1,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, as positivity rate drops to 3.2%

SA recorded just fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday night.

This means that there have been 1,522,697 total cases recorded across SA to date.

The new cases, said Mkhize in a statement, came from 30,762 tests — a positivity rate of 3.22%. This is significantly lower than the 10% to 12% positivity rate at the onset of the country's second wave of Covid-19 infections.