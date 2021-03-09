South Africa

Fewer than 1,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, as positivity rate drops to 3.2%

09 March 2021 - 21:44 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded just fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, at a positivity rate of 3.22%. File picture.
SA recorded just fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, at a positivity rate of 3.22%. File picture.
Image: Picture: 123RF/MICROGEN

SA recorded just fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday night.

This means that there have been 1,522,697 total cases recorded across SA to date.

The new cases, said Mkhize in a statement, came from 30,762 tests — a positivity rate of 3.22%. This is significantly lower than the 10% to 12% positivity rate at the onset of the country's second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Mkhize said on Tuesday that 103 new Covid-19 related fatalities had been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 50,906.

Of the newly recorded deaths, Gauteng and the Free State each had 28, 24 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in the Western Cape, six in Mpumalanga and two in the Eastern Cape. There were no Covid-19 deaths recorded in the North West, Northern Cape or Limpopo.

In terms of vaccinations, Mkhize said that the number of health-care workers to receive their shots had risen to 118,247 as of 6.30pm on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, situation worsening -govt

Italy's coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark on Monday and Prime Minister Mario Draghi warned that the situation was worsening again with a ...
News
1 day ago

India, world's top vaccine maker, denies shortage at home

India's federal government on Tuesday denied any shortage of coronavirus vaccine doses in a big northwestern state and said it was sending supplies ...
News
10 hours ago

Covid-19 travel insurance becoming a vacation staple

Covid-19 insurance policies are increasingly joining passports and sunscreen as vacation staples, creating opportunities for insurers as more ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X