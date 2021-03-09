Gauteng schools hit by spate of burglaries and vandalism

There have been 105 cases of burglaries and incidents of vandalism opened by schools in Gauteng since the start of the year.

Community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko confirmed the extent of the problem in response to a DA question tabled in the provincial legislature.

She said of the 105 cases opened with the police, only six arrests had been made and the remainder of cases were under investigation.

She said her department had identified hotspot areas for school burglaries and police and community patrollers had been deployed there.

DA MPL Khume Ramulifho said in a statement it was worrying that the education department continued to lose millions of rand due to theft, burglaries and vandalism.