Police put brakes on training new recruits as it warns of job hoaxes

About 7,000 police recruits will have to wait a little longer to start their training.

This comes after the SA Police Service (SAPS) announced it has put on hold the recruitment and training of police trainees due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has warned the public against several hoax messages containing job listing adverts.

Police said training the 7,000 new recruits, which had been scheduled to commence in January 2021, has not started and would be on hold until a formal announcement was made.

The service also urged registered and prospective applicants for the basic police learning development programme (BPLDP) to exercise patience during these challenging times.

In a statement, the SAPS said the challenges experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, including social distancing and limitations on large gatherings, made it impossible for training to commence.