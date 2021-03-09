Rape allegations rock church

A senior pastor at the Soweto branch of the Five Fold Interdenominational Church Outreach Ministries has been accused of raping a minor, abuse and bribery.

Members of the Pimville branch have lodged a complaint with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission).

In the complaint to the commission submitted by congregants last Tuesday, they accused the pastor of sexually abusing an underage girl, who apparently fell pregnant with his child. He is also accused of inappropriately touching female congregants.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.