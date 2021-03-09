South Africa

Rape allegations rock church

Pastor also accused of extramarital affairs, inappropriate behaviour

09 March 2021 - 10:34 By Lindile Sifile and Promise Marupeng
Members of the Five Fold Interdenominational Church Outreach Ministries in Pimville picketed outside the church on Sunday following allegations of sexual abuse against their pastor.
Members of the Five Fold Interdenominational Church Outreach Ministries in Pimville picketed outside the church on Sunday following allegations of sexual abuse against their pastor.
Image: SUPPLIED

A senior pastor at the Soweto branch of the Five Fold Interdenominational Church Outreach Ministries has been accused of raping a minor, abuse and bribery.

Members of the Pimville branch have lodged a complaint with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission).

In the complaint to the commission submitted by congregants last Tuesday, they accused the pastor of sexually abusing an underage girl, who apparently fell pregnant with his child. He is also accused of inappropriately touching female congregants.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

Bushiri extradition hearing stalls over choice of magistrate in Malawi

'Prophet' Shepherd Bushiri wants the magistrate hearing his extradition case in Malawi to recuse himself.
News
23 hours ago

Witness repeatedly resisted Omotoso’s advances, court hears

A Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) woman told the Port Elizabeth High Court how she repeatedly declined advances after rape and human trafficking accused ...
News
1 week ago

He didn't do it: Bishop Zondo's follower disputes niece's allegations of rape by man of the cloth

The alleged sexual abuse claims against the head of the Rivers of Living Waters church on Monday exposed how the scandal has seemingly torn a family ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X