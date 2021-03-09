Roads blocked as students protest against 'financial exclusion' at Wits

Protesters calling for financially excluded students to be allowed to study at Wits University blocked Empire Road in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Students took to the streets under the banner #asinamali (we do not have money), protesting against the financial exclusion of some students with historical debt.

Wits student representative council (SRC) support officer Solami Buthelezi said their primary goal was to have all students register.

“We have been very clear from the onset that our primary goal is that all students must register. We want Wits University to follow suit after other institutions that have financially cleared all students to register.

“We have just come from an unprecedented year where there was a mass loss of life. I think there needs to be some form of understanding,” she said.