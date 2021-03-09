South Africa

SAHRC 'deeply concerned' by xenophobic attacks in Durban CBD

09 March 2021 - 08:15 By TimesLIVE
Police attend to a protest in central Durban on Monday.
Police attend to a protest in central Durban on Monday.
Image: Supplied

The SA Human Rights Commission says it is “deeply concerned” over violent attacks on foreign vendors in Durban that left several people injured and traumatised over the past two days.

Police and metro police responded to violent clashes in the CBD on Monday in which some businesses were petrol-bombed. Foreign nationals were also attacked on Sunday in the Soldiers Way Market trading precinct.

“The SAHRC condemns these ongoing violent attacks and the looting and threats on businesses owned by non-nationals in the city,” the commission said in a statement.

The commission warned that such acts were “unlawful and unfairly discriminatory and that they are motivated by incorrect beliefs that others have no human rights based on their social origins”.

“The commission once again calls on all within SA to respect, protect and promote the rights of all within SA as the constitution and the Bill of Rights, in particular, treat all within SA with equality and human dignity.

“The commission remains concerned and extremely disturbed by these xenophobic acts which serve only to heighten and exacerbate the existing racial, social and ethnic tensions in the city which has the potential to trigger further xenophobic incidents and attacks on non-nationals in other parts of the province as well as nationally.”

Sunday Times Daily reported that the attacks, allegedly orchestrated by members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA), saw two people assaulted and hospitalised on Monday. At least one vendor’s stall was burnt to the ground on Victoria and Albert Street in the CBD.

The SAHRC said it was engaging with various stakeholders to “fully assess and investigate the matter”.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Stores petrol-bombed and violent clashes in central Durban

The police and metro police have responded to a fiery protest which broke out in central Durban on Monday.
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | Turf war with xenophobic undertones flares up in Durban CBD

Chaos erupts in Durban as vendor stalls are set alight by attackers wearing MK veteran uniforms
News
14 hours ago

SA loses crown as gateway to Africa

Mozambique, Kenya and Tanzania move in as Durban loses out
Business
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X