South Africa

Wedela residents live amid foul smells, sewage in their backyards

09 March 2021 - 10:30 By Penwell Dlamini
The sewage and lack of service delivery on the streets of Wedela in the West Rand.
The sewage and lack of service delivery on the streets of Wedela in the West Rand.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Residents of Wedela township in Merafong, west of Johannesburg, say they have learnt to live with sewage flowing in their homes for some time due to poor infrastructure.

In the Skopang section of the township, residents said they keep their homes closed to keep out the foul smell of sewage flowing in their yards.

One of the residents, Rhee Solwandle, said he has had to live with the problem for about four months. Solwandle said the municipality told them there was a problem with the sewage pipe in the area.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

Tshwane communities gatvol of water crisis as department prepares court date

The City of Tshwane will soon find itself in court, as the water and sanitation department said it would go the legal route to force the repairs of ...
News
1 week ago

Faith in the pits: water department’s Vaal cleanup ‘doesn’t make sense’

Those fighting for the life of the polluted river are skeptical that the government will be able to save the day
News
1 week ago

Boipatong's 'an environmental disaster and people here are sick from it'

Almost 30 years ago, Bakoena Street ran red with blood when 45 people were killed in the infamous Boipatong massacre.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X