Wedela residents live amid foul smells, sewage in their backyards

Residents of Wedela township in Merafong, west of Johannesburg, say they have learnt to live with sewage flowing in their homes for some time due to poor infrastructure.

In the Skopang section of the township, residents said they keep their homes closed to keep out the foul smell of sewage flowing in their yards.

One of the residents, Rhee Solwandle, said he has had to live with the problem for about four months. Solwandle said the municipality told them there was a problem with the sewage pipe in the area.

