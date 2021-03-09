South Africa

Zuma and Magashule vie for eyeballs with Oprah and the royals: Here’s who won SA’s attention

09 March 2021 - 13:12
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party agreed to give former president Jacob Zuma 'space' to discuss with his lawyers whether he'll appear before the state capture inquiry. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party agreed to give former president Jacob Zuma 'space' to discuss with his lawyers whether he'll appear before the state capture inquiry. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

South Africans were spoilt for choice on Monday as the explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aired around the same time as the ANC media briefing over the outcomes of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting with former president Jacob Zuma.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was due to address the media at 7.30pm, the same time M-Net aired the highly anticipated royal interview.

However, the press briefing was delayed, seemingly giving the royals more eyeballs than the ANC.

ANC briefing

Magashule said the ruling party had a positive and constructive virtual meeting with Zuma, and agreed to give him “space” to discuss with his lawyers whether he will appear before the state capture inquiry.

Sunday Times Daily reported the ANC’s top six sought to convince Zuma to appear before the inquiry after the former president snubbed it last month, defying an order by the Constitutional Court which ordered him to testify before the inquiry.

After reading a brief statement about the outcomes of the meeting, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Magashule would not be taking questions from the media.

However, this changed after journalists protested his stance.

“When we’re calling you, we’re calling to communicate decisions. We’re not calling you to come and have a dialogue. We don’t want the message of the ANC going haywire,” he said.

Here's what some on Twitter had to say:

Royal tell-all

On social media, South Africans were commenting about Meghan and Harry, making them top the trends list.

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple revealed the reasons behind their split from the royal family, including allegations of racism.

Meghan and Harry said there were conversations in the royal family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

Here’s how Twitter responded:

MORE:

‘Harry knows too much' — Mzansi celebs weigh in on Harry & Meghan’s explosive tell-all interview

"That was wild! Wow."
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

RECORDED | Ace Magashule briefs the media after ANC top six meeting with Zuma

The ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is expected to brief the media on Thursday evening following a meeting between the party's top six officials ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Prince Harry on stepping back from royal duties, relationship with dad and brother

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has revealed he would've never stepped back from royal duties had he not met wife Meghan because he, like his ...
Lifestyle
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
X