Zuma and Magashule vie for eyeballs with Oprah and the royals: Here’s who won SA’s attention
South Africans were spoilt for choice on Monday as the explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aired around the same time as the ANC media briefing over the outcomes of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting with former president Jacob Zuma.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was due to address the media at 7.30pm, the same time M-Net aired the highly anticipated royal interview.
However, the press briefing was delayed, seemingly giving the royals more eyeballs than the ANC.
ANC briefing
Magashule said the ruling party had a positive and constructive virtual meeting with Zuma, and agreed to give him “space” to discuss with his lawyers whether he will appear before the state capture inquiry.
Sunday Times Daily reported the ANC’s top six sought to convince Zuma to appear before the inquiry after the former president snubbed it last month, defying an order by the Constitutional Court which ordered him to testify before the inquiry.
After reading a brief statement about the outcomes of the meeting, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Magashule would not be taking questions from the media.
However, this changed after journalists protested his stance.
“When we’re calling you, we’re calling to communicate decisions. We’re not calling you to come and have a dialogue. We don’t want the message of the ANC going haywire,” he said.
Here's what some on Twitter had to say:
We are expected to believe that Zuma respects the Constitution but not the Constitutional Court?— Lawson Naidoo (@LawsonNaidoo) March 9, 2021
Whether Zuma met with the ANC top 6 or his MKVA defence force it matters only to his loyalists.— Gooseberry (@RhuNdimande) March 9, 2021
The law of SA must take it's course. Nobody is above the law! This old man will learn this the hard way.
Jacob Zuma is said to be afforded an opportunity to consult his legal team about his rights..it's time taxpayers did the same...our rights are being abused each time the ANC steals our taxes.— Ms_Gupta 🇿🇦 ❤️ (@African_Spring) March 9, 2021
So President Zuma declined the top 6 physical visit as they can't be trusted and told them to call him nge ZOOM. 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂. LEADERSHIP!!— I-AM-BLACK-FIRST (@mphikzo) March 8, 2021
Everybody is talking about President Zuma refusal to testify but nobody is talking about zondo refusal to recuse himself.— Hands off her Majesty Mkhwebane (@iwontkeepquiet7) March 9, 2021
Are we that foolish or we are just pretending to be foolish.
The question is:
Why is zondo arrogantly refusing to recuse himself?
Royal tell-all
On social media, South Africans were commenting about Meghan and Harry, making them top the trends list.
In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple revealed the reasons behind their split from the royal family, including allegations of racism.
Meghan and Harry said there were conversations in the royal family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.
Here’s how Twitter responded:
Its powerful how Harry says he only noticed the racism when he walked a day in Meghan’s shoes... and thats how racism is... u wont think it exists until you take a few steps in a person of colours shoes... #OprahMeghanHarryAfrica— CAROL MAPULA OFORI (@CarolOfori) March 8, 2021
#OprahMeghanHarryAfrica Being BLACK really intimidates people...if you know you know that’s all I’m going to say pic.twitter.com/KFu2LhMTzw— Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro) March 8, 2021
#OprahMeghanHarryAfrica— It Is What It Is 💫🇿🇦 (@Zamaswati_Mas) March 8, 2021
She went through the most yoh 😭 💔
"I just didn't want to be alive anymore" 💔 pic.twitter.com/9pmlAg40RC
Meghan facing racism within the royal family is so traumatizing.. I feel like crying 😢😢😭😭😢 I love her courage to speak up #MeghanandHarryonOprah#OprahMeghanHarryAfrica pic.twitter.com/fIDdj7ihBi— Joe Arrangement (@joearrangement) March 8, 2021
One thing about Harry he will always love and protect his wife an child ❤️ #OprahMeghanHarryAfrica pic.twitter.com/mVKfk7GjmV— ||☆Pako Methusele☆|| (@Amoh_Meth) March 8, 2021
#OprahMeghanHarryAfrica— It Is What It Is 💫🇿🇦 (@Zamaswati_Mas) March 8, 2021
She went through exactly what Diana went through 💔
Getting married into that family is like getting a ticket to jail. pic.twitter.com/AzTbuK9phG