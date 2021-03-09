Zuma and Magashule vie for eyeballs with Oprah and the royals: Here’s who won SA’s attention

South Africans were spoilt for choice on Monday as the explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aired around the same time as the ANC media briefing over the outcomes of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting with former president Jacob Zuma.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was due to address the media at 7.30pm, the same time M-Net aired the highly anticipated royal interview.

However, the press briefing was delayed, seemingly giving the royals more eyeballs than the ANC.

ANC briefing

Magashule said the ruling party had a positive and constructive virtual meeting with Zuma, and agreed to give him “space” to discuss with his lawyers whether he will appear before the state capture inquiry.

Sunday Times Daily reported the ANC’s top six sought to convince Zuma to appear before the inquiry after the former president snubbed it last month, defying an order by the Constitutional Court which ordered him to testify before the inquiry.

After reading a brief statement about the outcomes of the meeting, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Magashule would not be taking questions from the media.

However, this changed after journalists protested his stance.

“When we’re calling you, we’re calling to communicate decisions. We’re not calling you to come and have a dialogue. We don’t want the message of the ANC going haywire,” he said.

Here's what some on Twitter had to say: