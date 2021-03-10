Alleged Cape Town gangster found with 'destroyed' gun

A firearm that was officially recorded as having been handed in to the authorities for destruction ended up in the hands of an alleged gang member in Cape Town.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said city law enforcement officers discovered the firearm when they responded to a tip-off “about an armed gang member in Hanover Park” on Saturday.

“As they approached the suspect, he ran away, and was cornered in a house in the area,” said Smith.