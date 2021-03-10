COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Zimbabwe authorises Sputnik V, Sinovac vaccines for emergency use

March 10 2021 - 07:37

Zimbabwe authorises Sputnik V, Sinovac vaccines for emergency use

Zimbabwe has authorised the emergency use of four Covid-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinovac, the minister of information said on Tuesday.

The southern African nation last month rolled out its Covid-19 vaccination programme after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of shots from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

Last week, India announced that Zimbabwe had become the first African country to authorise the use of its Covaxin vaccine.

Reuters