Eskom to implement stage 2 load-shedding until Friday

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm on Wednesday until 11pm on Friday because its generation capacity is severely constrained.

The power utility said on Wednesday there was a probability that load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur before 5pm.

“Continued poor performance at the Kusile, Duvha and Tukuta power stations, as well as delays in returning some other units to service and breakdowns over the week, have caused the need to implement this load-shedding,” it said.

“Eskom has had to extensively utilise the emergency generation reserves, which are rapidly depleting.”