Limpopo health department backs down on roster changes amid strike threat

MEC Phophi Ramathuba orders unions and department officials to present their solutions on March 19 before she can make a final decision

10 March 2021 - 11:13 By Lindile Sifile Peter Ramothwala and Penwell Dlamini
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba was concerned the threatened strike would affect the health sector in the province.
Politics won the day in Limpopo in the stand-off between department of health officials and workers’ unions over a plan to introduce new rosters in hospitals to cut down on hefty overtime pay.

Unions threatened strike action last week, accusing the Limpopo department of health of not consulting them when introducing a new circular intended to abolish overtime pay that cost nearly R2bn in the past two years.

The strike action was called off at the 11th hour on Friday after health MEC Phophi Ramathuba called a meeting with unions who strong-armed her into suspending the circular.

