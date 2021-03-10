Man allegedly stabbed to death by his lover’s drunk sister

A 38-year-old woman is torn apart after her sister was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death the father of her child during an alcohol-fuelled attack.

Mpho Sipho Sejana was stabbed to death, allegedly by his girlfriend’s 33-year-old sister when he intervened during an argument between the siblings at Thembelihle informal settlement in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The accused, who cannot be named as she is due to appear in the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Wednesday, was arrested on Monday. She had been on the run since Sunday.