South Africa

Man allegedly stabbed to death by his lover’s drunk sister

Deceased knifed in the neck, chest and back

10 March 2021 - 10:53 By Tankiso Makhetha
Mpho Sipho Sejana was stabbed to death.
Mpho Sipho Sejana was stabbed to death.
Image: SUPPLIED

A 38-year-old woman is torn apart after her sister was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death the father of her child during an alcohol-fuelled attack.

Mpho Sipho Sejana was stabbed to death, allegedly by his girlfriend’s 33-year-old sister when he intervened during an argument between the siblings at Thembelihle informal settlement in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The accused, who cannot be named as she is due to appear in the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Wednesday, was arrested on Monday. She had been on the run since Sunday.

For more on this story, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

Pregnant woman stabs lover to death in a fight

A pregnant Soweto woman who allegedly stabbed her lover to death during a scuffle, says she only realised afterwards that the man was fatally wounded.
News
5 days ago

Husband killed, wife repeatedly stabbed in bloody home invasion

A man in his 70s was killed and his wife seriously injured after being stabbed several times during a suspected house robbery at Mbombela on Thursday.
News
5 days ago

R1m house demolished after woman dumps lover

A four-bedroom house in Mpumalanga that was demolished following a bitter lovers’ tiff was in the process of being sold for just over R1m.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. PowerBall winner will use R51m to realise his dream of becoming a social worker South Africa
  2. Money trail leads to arrest of Bongani Bongo’s ex-wife South Africa
  3. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  4. SAHRC 'deeply concerned' by xenophobic attacks in Durban CBD South Africa
  5. ‘You must act decisively on corruption’: Robert Marawa to Fikile Mbalula in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X