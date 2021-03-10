South Africa

Nearly 1,500 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in past 24 hours

10 March 2021 - 22:12 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 1,477 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

SA recorded 1,477 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to date to 1,524,174.

The new cases came from 36,217 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.07%.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday that there were also 109 Covid-19 related deaths in the same period. Of these, 52 were in Gauteng, 17 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 were in the Western Cape, 11 were in the Free State, eight were in the Northern Cape, four were in Limpopo and two were in Mpumalanga. There were no new deaths recorded in the Western Cape or the North West.

In total, said Mkhize, 51,015 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded across SA.

To date, 1,445,979 recoveries have been reported, at a recovery rate of 94.8%.

Mkhize said 128,887 health-care workers had been vaccinated as of 6.30pm on Wednesday.

