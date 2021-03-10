South Africa

Nine suspects bust with R600,000 worth of stolen copper in Cape Town

10 March 2021 - 13:45 By TimesLIVE
Cape Town police arrested nine suspects for possession of stolen copper and recovered a stolen vehicle.
Nine suspects have been arrested for possession of stolen copper worth R600,000.

Cape Town police recovered the copper and a hijacked vehicle on Tuesday, said provincial police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

“Dedicated members attached to the flying squad and provincial anti-hijacking unit yesterday acted on information after a truck with a load of copper was hijacked last weekend,” she said.

“The members went to an address in Philippi, where they found copper and recovered a hijacked vehicle at the same address. Members proceeded to another address in Parow and confiscated more copper. The seized copper is worth R600,000.

“Nine suspects, aged between 33 and 43, were arrested and are expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Thursday.”

